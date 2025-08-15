Gemini: You may spend time on sports or physical activities to maintain your stamina. Financially, the day looks promising, as you could earn money without any external help. Tensions may arise at home, so choose your words carefully. Seeking personal guidance can strengthen your relationships. Students are advised not to delay their work — use free time to complete pending tasks for better results. Married life may bring a pleasant surprise today. Remember, your simplicity is your strength; continue to nurture it to keep life balanced and meaningful. Remedy: Feed cows with flour and give sugar to black ants to maintain harmony in the family.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.