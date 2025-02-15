Gemini: Today is a great day to nurture your religious and spiritual interests. If you’ve made past investments, you’re likely to see positive returns. Your spouse will make an effort to bring you happiness, creating a joyful atmosphere. However, your own worries might affect their mood. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll find time to relax and enjoy moments with your family. Your spouse’s expectations may feel a bit overwhelming, but open communication can help. You’ll also appreciate the joy of good food, as delicious dishes may be prepared at home today. Remedy: Strengthen the bond with your partner by drinking water from an iron vessel.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.