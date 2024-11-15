Gemini: Incorporate meditation and yoga into your daily routine for both physical benefits and enhanced mental resilience. Be cautious about lending money without thorough consideration, as it could lead to significant complications in the future. Make your evening memorable by enjoying a candlelit dinner with your family—it’s the perfect way to create special moments together. Wedding celebrations may be on the horizon for some, while others will find romance lifting their spirits and bringing joy to the day. Students of this zodiac sign might relax by watching a movie on their laptop or TV today. You’ll feel a deep connection with your spouse, realizing the true meaning behind the vows you exchanged. Your partner is your soulmate, and this understanding will strengthen your bond. Remember, the right mindset and supportive people are key to steering your life in a positive direction. Remedy: Avoid any involvement in foeticide or harm to pregnant women or new mothers. Honoring life, as Jupiter symbolizes vitality, will bring steady improvements in your financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Avoid White.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 4.15 pm.