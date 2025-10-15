Gemini: Your hopefulness will shine like a blooming flower. Carelessness at work or in business could bring financial loss. Learn from the innocence and happiness of children around you. Love should be felt and shared. With determination, you’ll reach your goals. Achieving your dreams is possible, but don’t let it go to your head—keep working earnestly. Free time will be spent catching up on unfinished business. Your loved one might do something endearing to win your heart again. Remedy: Feed birds with multigrain bread to attract financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM.