Gemini: Be extra cautious about your health, especially if you have blood pressure issues. A new financial deal is likely to be finalized, bringing in fresh income. In addition to focusing on home beautification, make sure to attend to your children's needs. Homes without children may be tidy, but they lack the joy and energy that children bring. Enjoy some cherished moments by going on a picnic with your partner. You may also receive good news at work today. However, be careful not to unintentionally hurt the feelings of your family members. If you do, you'll spend the day trying to make things right. Your life partner will be especially wonderful today. Remedy: Maintain good health by donating boiled grams to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.