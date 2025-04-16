Gemini: Those planning a fun outing today will enjoy themselves to the fullest. Some businesspeople may gain financial benefits with the help of a close friend—this money could help solve several problems. Use your free time to decorate or improve your home; your family will really value your efforts. A close friend may offer emotional support if you're feeling low. Stay focused and patient—your hard work will pay off. It’s a lucky day overall, with things going your way and leaving you feeling on top of the world. You and your spouse might receive some delightful news today. Remedy: For better career growth, donate food, sweets, mats, and a mirror in a bamboo basket to someone in need.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6:35 pm to 7:45 pm.