Gemini: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are high, which might allow you to participate in a sports competition. Businesspersons of this zodiac sign should make thoughtful and calculated investments today. Avoid letting family tensions distract you—remember, tough times teach valuable life lessons. Instead of indulging in self-pity, focus on understanding what life is trying to teach you. An exciting day awaits as you may receive a call from your beloved. Leverage your professional skills to boost your career prospects, as you are likely to achieve significant success in your field. Dedicate your efforts to gaining an advantage. A family member may request to spend time with you today; while you'll agree, it could take up more time than expected. Your married life will be filled with fun, joy, and harmony today. Remedy: To enhance career prospects, float an empty earthen pot with a lid in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.