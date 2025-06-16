Gemini: People with high blood pressure may benefit from consuming a small amount of red wine, as it can help lower blood pressure and control cholesterol levels, offering a sense of relaxation. Married individuals might find themselves spending significantly on their children's education today. On a brighter note, friends are likely to lift your spirits by planning something fun for the evening. Some of you may experience a new romantic connection that brings joy and keeps you in high spirits. Taking bold decisions today could lead to promising outcomes. It’s time to tackle lingering issues—start with a positive mindset and take the first step toward resolution. Your spouse will make you feel truly special today, reminding you that happiness can be found in everyday moments. Remedy: For a healthy life, keep aside a portion of your meal and offer it to cows.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.