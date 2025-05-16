Gemini: Today, you’re likely to take part in some sports or physical activity that will help you stay fit. Financial gains are possible tonight, especially if you had previously lent money—it may be returned to you now. Spending the evening with friends will be enjoyable and might also include planning a holiday. Stay positive and strong in love, even if there are a few rough moments. A business trip taken today could bring good results in the future. You might have some tense moments with family, but your spouse will comfort you by the end of the day. Be mindful of how much time you spend on social media—it can waste valuable time and affect your health.

✨ Remedy: To strengthen your romantic relationship, consider gifting red clothing to your partner from time to time.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.