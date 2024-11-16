Gemini: Workplace pressure from seniors and disagreements at home may cause stress, affecting your focus at work. While the day may start well, unexpected expenses in the evening might leave you feeling uneasy. Dedicate yourself to your family’s well-being, letting love and a positive outlook guide your actions rather than greed. Personal relationships can be delicate and require care. Today, you’ll recognize the value of your relationships as you spend quality time with your family. However, your married life might feel strained due to unmet daily needs, such as issues related to food, cleaning, or household chores. Avoid exaggerating your experiences to make things more interesting, as it could lead to misunderstandings. Remedy: To enhance intimacy with your partner, chant Om Aym, Hreem, Shreem Shanaisharaya Namaha) 11 times twice a day.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.