Gemini: Be mindful today—harsh words or rude behavior could upset your spouse. Remember, disrespect and taking loved ones for granted can deeply harm a relationship. On the brighter side, you may discover the value of past financial decisions, as an old investment is likely to bring rewarding returns. The day also favors joy and togetherness—spend time with friends and relatives, and make an effort to truly understand your partner’s feelings. This evening, while enjoying moments of leisure with your spouse, you may realize how much they cherish your presence and how important it is to devote more time to them. Expect your life partner to appear more wonderful and loving than ever before. Stars suggest that a significant part of your free time may go into watching television. Remedy: Offer a coconut in flowing water to help maintain good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6.30 pm.