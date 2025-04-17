Gemini: Getting into an argument with a difficult person could ruin your mood today. It’s better to stay calm and avoid unnecessary conflicts—they won’t lead to anything good. Be careful with your spending habits, especially on entertainment. Don’t live just for the moment. It’s a good day to reconnect with old friends or contacts. Your romantic life may be affected today due to your spouse’s poor health. Your hard work might get noticed and appreciated by your boss. You might get so caught up watching a movie on TV or your phone that you forget to finish important tasks. Your spouse may be too busy with work today, which could leave you feeling neglected. Remedy: Feed wheat and jaggery to cows to help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.