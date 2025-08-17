Gemini: Control your impulsive and stubborn side, especially in social gatherings, as it could spoil the mood of the party. An exciting new opportunity may come your way, bringing with it financial gains. Friends will add joy to your day with exciting evening plans. In matters of love, there is a chance of being misunderstood. At work, you may finally discover why your boss has been harsh with you, and this realisation will feel relieving. Recognition or appreciation may also come your way for the help you extended to someone earlier. Although the day may not unfold exactly as you wish, you will still cherish a beautiful time with your spouse. Remedy: Share sweets and savouries made of yellow chana dal with the needy to gain good health benefits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.