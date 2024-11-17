Gemini: You may face a setback today as a health issue prevents you from attending an important assignment. However, use your reasoning to navigate the situation effectively. Unexpected bills could strain your finances, and an extravagant lifestyle might cause tensions at home. It's best to avoid late nights and excessive spending on others. Keep your romantic thoughts private for now. Businesspeople under this zodiac sign might have to undertake an unwanted work-related trip, which could lead to mental stress. Working professionals should steer clear of gossip in the office. Use your time wisely—engage in creative activities instead of letting it go to waste. You may feel a lack of attention from your spouse, but by the end of the day, you'll understand that they were busy making special arrangements for you. Remedy: Feed seven types of whole grains to birds to promote excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.