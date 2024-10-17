Gemini: Fitness and weight loss programs will help you improve your physical condition. However, a chronic illness may flare up today, possibly requiring a hospital visit and leading to significant expenses. If you’re planning a party, make sure to invite your closest friends; they will lift your spirits and cheer you up. You and your partner will dive deeply into your relationship, experiencing an intense connection today. However, pressure from both work and home may make you short-tempered. In your free time, you’ll feel inspired to try something new, but you might get so engrossed in it that other responsibilities take a backseat. There’s a possibility that tensions between you and your spouse could rise, which may negatively impact your relationship in the long run. Remedy: Organizing a group recitation of the Vishnu Sahasranamam will promote growth and success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.