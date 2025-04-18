Gemini: Stay calm today, as you may face some challenges. Losing your temper could land you in serious trouble—remember, anger is just a moment of madness. You might step out with your spouse to buy some important household items, but this could put a strain on your finances. Avoid judging others too quickly. They may be going through a tough time and could use your support and understanding. You might feel disappointed in love, but don’t lose hope—relationships take time and effort. Try to give more attention to the people who matter most in your life. Someone may seem overly interested in your spouse today, but by the end of the day, you’ll realise there’s nothing to worry about. You’ll also enjoy quality time with your children, showering them with love and attention, which will bring you closer. Remedy: For better financial progress, avoid holding grudges or speaking harshly to your brother.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.