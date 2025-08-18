Gemini: Your friends will be supportive today and bring you happiness. You may also learn the importance of saving money and using it wisely. Family matters, however, may not be as calm as expected—an argument or dispute could arise, so it’s best to remain composed. Your partner might get upset over one of your habits, so be mindful of their feelings. On the brighter side, your confidence is on the rise, paving the way for growth and progress. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find time for yourself and enjoy doing things you love. An old friend may reconnect with you, reviving cherished memories with your life partner. Remedy: Mix black sesame seeds and mustard grains in your bathing water to bring harmony and joy into family life.

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.