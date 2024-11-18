Gemini: Avoid conflicts today, as they could aggravate your health issues. Your attempts to save money might not succeed, but there’s no need to worry—things will soon get better. A family get-together will create a cheerful and pleasant atmosphere. Love is in the air, so embrace the joy it brings. A new partnership or collaboration may prove fruitful today. Take some time for yourself to unwind, as excessive work could lead to mental exhaustion. Your day will be truly special, as your spouse has planned a delightful surprise for you. Remedy: Improve your financial situation by donating white dhotis with black borders to saints.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.