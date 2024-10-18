Gemini: Those going out for fun today will have a great time. You might spend a lot on a party with friends, but your finances will still be stable. However, someone you live with may be annoyed by something you’ve done recently. Enjoy a romantic candlelight dinner with your partner. You may feel lazy and not want to get out of bed, but later you'll realize how much time you wasted. This evening with your spouse could be one of the best of your life. You may also feel drawn to spirituality and might visit a spiritual teacher. Remedy: To bring more happiness into your family, hang cream, white, or pastel-colored curtains at home.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.