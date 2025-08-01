Gemini: You’re likely to feel relaxed and in a cheerful mood today—perfect for enjoying some downtime. You seem to understand what others expect from you, but be careful not to overspend. Your spouse and children will shower you with extra love and attention, bringing warmth to your day. Your love life looks hopeful and positive. You might spend the evening with a colleague, but by the end of it, you may feel the time wasn’t well spent. Still, your partner’s gentle support and understanding will lift your spirits and make you feel deeply appreciated. There may be a moment of disappointment when you feel let down by friends during a time of need, but try not to dwell on it. Remedy: For a happier day, float red plants in water.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.