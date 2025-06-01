Gemini: Try to keep your emotions, especially anger, under control today. If you’ve invested money based on someone else’s advice, you may see good returns now. Aim to be thoughtful and dedicated in both your personal and professional life. Your kind nature and willingness to support others will naturally bring peace and happiness at home. A sudden romantic meeting is likely today. Businesspeople may experience unexpected profits. Spend some quiet time doing what you love—it will help refresh your mind and bring positive changes. You and your partner will have a heartfelt and meaningful conversation today. Remedy: Seek blessings from your mother, grandmother, or other elder women in your life to support your well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 p.m.