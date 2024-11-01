Gemini: Today, you’ll have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. Make sure to respect both time and money, as careless handling of either may lead to future difficulties. While pushing hard at work, be careful not to overlook your family’s needs. Secretive relationships could harm your reputation, so avoid them. Speak genuinely and avoid pretending, as it won’t get you far. Your spouse’s health might disrupt some of your plans today. You may also feel misunderstood by family members, which could make you want to withdraw and keep conversations to a minimum. Remedy: Share sour treats like lemon, tamarind, or gol gappe with young girls to strengthen family harmony and joy.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2:30 pm.