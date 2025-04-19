Gemini: Engaging in sports or outdoor activities today will help you recharge and regain your lost energy. Be mindful with your finances, especially early in the day—a minor setback could affect your mood if you're not careful. At home, try to be sensitive to the needs of your loved ones and avoid any misunderstandings by showing patience and empathy. Love will blur the line between dreams and reality, filling your heart with joy and longing. It’s a day full of both pleasant and puzzling moments, which may leave you a bit emotionally drained. Still, there's magic in the air—especially if rain graces the day, as you and your partner may share moments that feel straight out of a romantic film. If you're attending a wedding today, enjoy the celebrations but be cautious—steer clear of alcohol, as it may lead to trouble. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, consider donating white dhotis with black borders to saints.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.