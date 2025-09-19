Gemini: Spending time with children will bring you joy and healing. At a party today, you may meet someone who offers valuable advice to strengthen your finances. Don’t let family tensions distract you—tough times often teach the most important lessons. Avoid self-pity and focus on what life is trying to show you. You may feel emotionally unsettled, but your communication skills will stand out. However, your spouse’s harsh words might upset you. Engaging in social work or helping someone in need could work like a refreshing boost of energy. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by distributing chocolates to poor or underprivileged young girls.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.