Gemini: A friend’s astrological advice may inspire you to take better care of your health. Be smart with your finances—save wisely and spend only when necessary, or you may regret it later. Work sincerely for your family’s well-being. Let love and a positive mindset guide your actions, not selfish motives. You might argue with your partner today to prove a point, but they’ll likely respond with calmness and understanding, helping ease the situation. If you're planning to take a day off, don’t stress—things will stay under control in your absence. And even if something goes wrong, you’ll handle it smoothly once you're back. Rituals or special ceremonies might take place at home, adding a sense of joy and positivity. You’ll also feel deeply loved and cared for by your spouse today. Remedy: Keep an aquarium at home and feed the fish regularly—this can help attract financial gains.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am and 11:40 am.