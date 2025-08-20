Gemini: The day promises recreation and fun. However, unresolved issues may get more complicated, and rising expenses could weigh on your mind. Expect guests at home, making for a delightful and lively evening. Your love life will blossom as the day begins with your partner’s smile and ends with dreams of each other. It’s also a favourable time to negotiate with new clients. Your competitive spirit will help you succeed in any challenge or contest. On the personal front, your spouse will show extra care and affection today. Remedy: Donate a cot tothe saints or physically challenged individuals to strengthen your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.