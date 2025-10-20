Gemini: Your health will remain excellent today. If someone has been delaying the repayment of money you lent, luck may be on your side as you could get it back unexpectedly. Children are likely to stay active with sports and outdoor activities. Love is in the air, and you might feel completely wrapped in its charm — just enjoy the blissful moments. Avoid getting involved in any joint venture, as partners may try to take undue advantage. Make good use of your free time; otherwise, you might lag behind in life. Something pleasant in the morning could make your entire day delightful. Remedy: Donate red clothing to the needy to attract growth and success in your business or professional life.

Lucky Colour: Jade Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.