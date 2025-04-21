Gemini: Your impulsive behaviour could lead to health issues, so try to stay calm and think before you act. Travel might feel tiring and stressful for some, but it could bring good financial gains. Be careful not to let friends or relatives handle your money, as it may lead to overspending. You’ll be in a romantic mood today, and you may find many chances to express it. At work, things could take a positive turn if you simply greet someone you usually avoid — even a small gesture like saying “hello” could make a big difference. The day looks promising overall, with many reasons to feel happy. Your married life will feel especially joyful and fulfilling today. Remedy: For better health, fill a red glass bottle with water and keep it in sunlight. Drink this water daily for positive results.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 1:45 pm.