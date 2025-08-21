Gemini: Elderly people should pay extra attention to their health today. Avoid investing in joint ventures or risky financial schemes. At home, be mindful of your words and try to adjust to your family’s needs. Love life looks pleasant, but you may feel disappointed with subordinates who fail to meet expectations at work. Use your free time wisely to complete old pending tasks. With a little effort, the day could turn out to be one of the best in your married life. Remedy: Offer water to a Peepal tree and circumambulate it, especially on Saturdays, for better health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.