Gemini: Drive carefully today and avoid any financial decisions without consulting an experienced person. A small misstep could lead to losses. Your cheerful and energetic mood will spread joy to those around you. Your partner will miss you deeply throughout the day, so plan a sweet surprise to make it memorable. Students should focus on their studies instead of wasting time socializing, as this is a crucial phase for their future. Married life will feel more vibrant and fulfilling than ever. Before starting anything new, take time to analyze its impact on you. Remedy: For good health, place a container of milk near your bedside at night and pour it over the nearest tree in the morning.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.