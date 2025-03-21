Gemini: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confidence and positive outlook will pave the way for the fulfilment of your hopes and dreams. Those who have been spending money carelessly will realize its value today, as an unexpected financial need may arise. Your curiosity and thirst for knowledge will help you connect with new people. Love will feel deeply meaningful, and you will experience its true essence today. If you're away from home due to work or studies, take some time to talk to your family—it may turn into an emotional conversation. Your spouse may surprise you with something truly special. At work, you’ll complete tasks quickly, impressing your colleagues. Remedy: Help those in need and share your time, energy, and wisdom to improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.