Gemini: Let go of the past if you want to break free from the sentimental mood that might weigh you down today. While money is important, avoid becoming overly sensitive about it, as it could strain your relationships. You’ll find many people eager to be your friend, and you'll enjoy connecting with them. Some may experience a new romance that lifts their spirits and keeps them cheerful. Be cautious and ensure important files are complete before handing them to your boss. Though the day might start on a tiring note, things will improve as it progresses. By evening, you’ll find time for yourself, perhaps to reconnect with someone special. Your partner's romantic side will shine, making the day memorable. Remedy: Serve and honour saints by offering them meals to enhance your health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm and 3 p.m.