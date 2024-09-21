Gemini: Share your family concerns with your spouse and dedicate time to reconnect and reaffirm your bond as a loving and nurturing couple. Your children will sense the joy, peace, and harmony at home, enhancing the spontaneity and freedom in your interactions. Investing in antiques or jewelry may bring you prosperity and financial gains. Your upbeat and joyful nature will uplift those around you today, and the power of love will inspire deeper affection. Business owners may feel drawn to spend more time with family, fostering harmony at home. Your spouse will rekindle the early sparks of romance today. While excess work might cause some mental strain, taking time to meditate in the evening will help you recharge and restore balance. Remedy: Donate barley, radish, and black mustard seeds to those in need to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 2.30 pm.