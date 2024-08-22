Gemini: Today, some of you may need to make important decisions that could leave you feeling tense and anxious. Remember, you can earn money on your own—just believe in yourself. It's a good day to reach out to people you rarely connect with. A sudden romantic encounter might leave you feeling a bit confused. At work, you'll notice an improvement in both your approach and the quality of your tasks. Communication will be one of your strongest assets today. You'll also come to realize just how much you mean to your partner. Remedy: For good health, grow and care for white flower-bearing plants at home.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Lucky Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM