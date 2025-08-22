Gemini: Your sense of humour will inspire someone to realise that true happiness lies within, not in material possessions. Financially, you may face a steady outflow of money, making it hard to save today. Focus on working hard for your family’s well-being, guided by love and positive intentions rather than greed. Domestic issues may arise, so avoid criticising your partner over trivial matters. Though you may want to spend quality time with family, unexpected work could disrupt your plans. Your spouse may not meet your daily needs today, which could leave you upset. Remember, your simplicity is your strength—embracing it will make life more meaningful. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by helping and serving visually impaired persons.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.