Gemini: Avoid unhealthy foods and stick to your fitness routine. Delayed payments could finally arrive, improving your finances. Don’t let family stress distract you; challenging moments offer important lessons. Hurtful words from your partner could upset you. If you’re in business, keep your plans private to avoid trouble. Seek peace at a place of worship if you feel anxious. Stress from your spouse might affect your well-being.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.