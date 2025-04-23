Gemini: Outdoor activities may leave you feeling tired and stressed today. However, there’s good news on the financial front—your children could bring you some unexpected economic benefits, which will lift your mood. Be cautious with your spending, though. A lavish lifestyle and late nights might create tension at home. It’s a positive day for romance, and your cheerful mindset will keep things pleasant at work. Try to build new contacts—they could play a big role in boosting your career in the future. If you manage to take out some personal time despite your busy schedule, make sure to use it wisely, as it can help shape a better future. You and your partner will have a heartwarming conversation today, reminding you both of the love you share. Remedy: Feed seven types of whole grains to birds for better health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.