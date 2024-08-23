Gemini: Long-standing issues may resurface, causing mental stress. A friend might ask you for a significant loan today, but helping them could put you in a difficult financial situation. Be cautious and avoid sharing personal or confidential information. A period of loneliness you've been experiencing may come to an end as you find your soulmate. Attending seminars and exhibitions will offer you new knowledge and valuable connections. Though men and women may often seem different, today you'll experience a special harmony between the two. Later tonight, you might have a long phone conversation with someone close, sharing your thoughts and experiences. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, consider giving sweetened rice to those in need.

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM