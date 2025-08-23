Gemini: Begin your day with meditation and yoga to strengthen both body and mind. Pay close attention to your finances if you want to maintain a smooth and stable lifestyle—avoid letting relatives or friends handle your money, as it could push you beyond your budget. Sweet moments with your beloved, perhaps sharing candyfloss or toffees, are likely to brighten the day. Stay open to advice from others; their guidance could bring unexpected benefits. With just a little effort, this day has the potential to become one of the most memorable in your married life. If you find yourself with free time, make a visit to a public library—it could enrich your wisdom and broaden your perspective. Remedy: Keep fruits or bread/rotis in a bamboo, cane, or reed basket or tray. This simple practice can help remove obstacles from family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.