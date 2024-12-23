Gemini: Your mind will be open to positive influences today. If you are travelling, be extra cautious with your valuables, as carelessness could lead to theft or loss. Children may disappoint you with their lack of focus on their studies. On the brighter side, your love life will flourish—enjoy the moments of affection. At work, face opposition with discretion and courage. Travelling today will bring both joy and valuable learning experiences. However, you may feel let down by your partner, potentially causing strain in your marriage. Remedy: Place a conch shell in your pooja room and worship it daily to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.