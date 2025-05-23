Gemini: Your health will remain good even if the day gets busy. Financially, you'll be in a strong position. Thanks to favourable planetary positions, you may find several chances to earn money today. Focus your efforts on your family’s well-being, and let love and positive intentions guide your actions, not greed. Your relationship could take a meaningful turn today, as your partner might bring up the topic of marriage. If this happens, take your time and think things through carefully before making any decision. You may also get a chance to step away from work and spend some peaceful moments with your spouse. Their care and affection will bring you great joy. Gardening might help you relax today, and it’s also a great way to support the environment. Remedy: Wear green shoes to bring happiness and harmony into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: Around 2 pm.