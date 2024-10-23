Gemini: You may spend time playing sports today to maintain your physical fitness. Investments or speculation could bring in some profits. Attending social events will be a great chance to build connections with influential people. Your partner will have you in their thoughts all day. It's an excellent day to negotiate with new clients. After finishing their household tasks, housewives under this zodiac sign might relax by watching a movie or spending time on their phones. Ongoing disagreements with your spouse may make it challenging to reconcile today. Remedy: Helping and serving patients in hospitals can bring you financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.