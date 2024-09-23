Gemini: You may finally recover from a prolonged illness. Avoid consuming alcohol or any similar substances today, as being in an intoxicated state could lead to the loss of your belongings. It’s important to understand that giving in to anger and frustration will only disrupt your peace of mind, which could result in significant losses. While a romantic encounter today may be exciting, it likely won't last. You might also face a hidden adversary who takes pleasure in proving you wrong. Be prepared to face criticism from your senior over incomplete tasks from the past. Your free time will likely be spent finishing up work-related tasks. Additionally, your spouse might cause you some form of loss today. Remedy: To boost your financial growth, look at your reflection in mustard oil, fry sweet balls made of flour in the same oil, and feed them to birds.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.