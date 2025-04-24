Gemini: Don’t ignore stress—it’s becoming a major health concern, much like smoking and alcohol. Traders and businesspeople may see good profits today, bringing smiles all around. Visiting relatives will turn out to be more enjoyable than expected. Your deep and unconditional love has the power to create something truly special. If you want to perform better at work, consider adopting new technologies and staying updated with the latest tools and methods. Small changes to your appearance could boost your charm and attract potential partners. Your spouse will surprise you today with their warmth and affection—you may experience a beautiful moment together. Remedy: Growing and nurturing white flowering plants at home can help promote better health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 to 11 am.