Gemini: Maintaining your mental health is essential for spiritual well-being. The mind is the gateway to life, filtering everything—good or bad—that comes your way. A healthy mind helps solve life’s challenges and provides the clarity you need. While you may feel inclined to overspend on others today, try to keep it in check. Be mindful of your words, especially with your grandparents, as careless remarks could hurt their feelings. Sometimes, it’s better to stay silent than to waste energy on unnecessary talk. Life gains meaning through thoughtful actions, so let your loved ones know you care. You'll feel surrounded by your sweetheart's love today, making it a wonderfully romantic day. Though you might plan to indulge in your favorite hobby during your free time, an unexpected guest may disrupt those plans. The intoxication of love will make everything seem more vibrant today. You may also go on an outing with your family. While you might not be too interested at first, you’re likely to enjoy it once you’re there. Remedy: For continued financial growth, always treat Kinnars (Eunuchs) with respect, as they are under Mercury's influence.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM.