Gemini: Pressure from seniors at work and tensions at home may stress you out, affecting your focus. Avoid unnecessary spending and make the most of what you already have. Spending time with family or close friends will brighten your day. Your partner may seem a little irritated, adding to your worries, but don’t let it affect you too much. Businesspeople can expect a good day—an unexpected work-related trip may bring positive results. Someone from your past could reconnect, making the day memorable. By the end of the day, your life partner may cheer you up with a pleasant surprise. Remedy: Feed dogs to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.