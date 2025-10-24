GEMINI

Recovery from illness accelerates with positive energy. Financial stability remains strong; avoid unnecessary expenditures. Social interactions highlight your wit and charm. Romantic prospects look promising; genuine connections deepen. Solitude provides time for self-reflection and personal growth. Marriage strengthens through quality time and sibling bonds improve significantly. Remedy: Offer Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha for enhanced relationships.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.