Gemini: Stay away from high-calorie foods and stick to your exercise routine seriously. Investing in property or home-related matters is likely to bring good returns. Today, you may naturally draw attention from others without much effort. It's a great time to revisit happy memories—plan a picnic or outing with your partner. Travel might take you to new places and help you meet influential people. Your spouse may bring back fun memories from your teenage days, including some playful mischief. Remember, your thoughts shape your reality—reading an inspiring book today can boost your thinking and outlook. Remedy: Wearing a ring made from a black horse’s horseshoe may bring good health and positive results.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.