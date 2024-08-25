Gemini: Today is likely to be a positive day, and you may finally find relief from a long-standing illness. A neighbour might approach you for a loan, but it’s wise to check their reliability before lending money to avoid potential loss. Your friends and family will offer you plenty of encouragement, and a surprise message could bring you pleasant dreams. Those in creative fields will have a successful day, as they gain the fame and recognition they've been waiting for. Be cautious about getting involved in unnecessary arguments, as they could lead to frustration by the end of the day. If you believe that marriage is all about compromises, today you'll realize that it’s one of the best things that has ever happened to you. Remedy: Creating obstacles in any auspicious event, such as a marriage, can weaken the influence of Venus. To maintain stable and secure finances, avoid engaging in such actions.

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Time: 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM