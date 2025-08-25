Gemini: You may face a setback today as health issues could prevent you from handling an important assignment. However, rely on your reasoning and determination to move forward. A sibling might borrow money from you; while you’ll support them, it could strain your finances. If you’re planning a party, invite your close friends—their company will lift your spirits. Romantic opportunities may arise, though they might not last long. Trust your instincts before committing to any partnership, and be mindful of your words when dealing with influential people. Your spouse may surprise you today with a gesture of love and care. Remedy: Donate barley, radish, and black mustard seeds to the needy for good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.